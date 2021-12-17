Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version Teaser Released





Spider-Man No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version just revealed a teaser trailer for the movie's re-release. There's 11 minutes of new content in the Marvel film's swing back into theaters. Yesterday fans celebrated Sony releasing a poster for the new version of Spidey's last adventure. That image captured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland with top billing. Going into No Way Home the first time, there was a lot of speculation about the two older Spider-Men being in the movie. Now, months after the first release, fans are wondering what extras are hiding in the runtime of this version. Marvel made it clear that there are some very distinct differences between what made it to footage and some of the concept art for this movie. Most of that probably won't make it into the final product. But, there are bound to be some serious surprises when it hits theaters in September. Check out the trailer down below.

All three Spider-Men talked to Marvel about bringing this massive project together under sworn secrecy. "I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it," Maguire began. "I think Amy was like, 'We'd love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.' And I was like 'okay, sure. Let's go chat.'" Holland then joked about the top-secret nature of the entire thing.

"Yeah, no, I know," he laughed. "Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire remembered. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit"

