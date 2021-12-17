Spider-Man: No Way Home Listing Sparks Rumors of Kirsten Dunst's Return

✖

Keep your table salt handy for this one, a report from Games Radar about a tweet from "Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News" has once again sparked rumors about a return of the original Spider-Man movie stars. As pointed out by the account, Askia Won-Ling Jacob was reportedly credited on IMDB as Kirsten Dunst's personal costumer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, a credit that has since been removed. Once again it's worth noting that IMDB credits can be edited by most users and shouldn't be taken as confirmation of anything. Askia Won-Ling Jacob has previous Marvel Studios credits though, but that doesn't mean she's working on this one.

Among Askia Won-Ling Jacob's Marvel credits are Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far from Home, but her title on each of these is working as the personal costumer for one Samuel L. Jackson. In fact, a quick look at the rest of her IMDB reveals that she works almost exclusively with Sam Jackson. To find the last project she worked on that did not include her working with Jackson you have to go all the way back to 2011's live-action/animation hybrid movie The Smurfs.

So what does this all mean? It's certainly possible that Askia Won-Ling Jacob is working on Spider-Man: No Way Home; but this anecdotal evidence shouldn't be treated as the gospel truth, especially as actors from the previous movies that are rumored to appear continue to deny their involvement.

Without being asked if he was returning, Andrew Garfield said: “I’ve heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it’s a really cool idea, but as a fan, just as a pure fan, it’s a really cool idea. But yeah, as I’ve said previously, it’s not something that… I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. It’s not something that I’ve been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never."

On the other hand, actor Alfred Molina flat out confirmed he was in the movie, once again appearing as Doctor Octopus.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

So is Kirsten Dunst in the new Spider-Man movie? Maybe! But IMDB isn't going to be the place to confirm that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in theaters on December 17th.