Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Brings Back Jon Favreau as Happy

It looks like Happy Hogan is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new report just confirmed that actor Jon Favreau is returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. After appearing in the Iron Man trilogy, not to mention directing the first two, and then starring in the first two Spider-Man films, this is not a major surprise. However with his growing commitment to the Star Wars franchise, as well as his duties as the showrunner of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it was never a foregone conclusion that Favreau would reprise his role as Happy alongside Tom Holland in Marvel's third Spider-Man movie.

The report comes from Murphy's Multiverse. It's likely that the film will continue the storyline of Happy dating Peter's Aunt May, played by Marisa Tomei.

With The Book of Boba Fett due to premiere on Disney+ before the end of the year, Favreau has a busy slate for the rest of 2021. But he admitted that his time with Marvel has strengthened his storytelling abilities in the Star Wars galaxy.

"[We] always knew… and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau said during an interview with Deadline. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

Favreau previously spoke about the time filming Spider-Man: Far From Home and his experience on set. He revealed to the Hollywood Reporter, he said it was one of the best times he's had while making a movie.

"Oh sure, I love doing that. And I learn because I get to be on other peoples' sets," Favreau said. "When I get to see the Russo brothers direct, it's great. When I get to be on Jon Watts' set for Spider-Man, I had more fun in his last Spider-Man than in any movie role I can remember."

We'll learn more about Favreau's return as Happy as we get closer to the premiere of Spider-Man: Now Way Home, which is currently set to hit theaters on December 17th.