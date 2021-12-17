Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Notices Incredible Doc Ock Detail in Teaser

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise in Hollywood, and it's not a close competition. That territory comes with millions of fans around the globe that continuously pore over whatever Marvel content they can manage to get their hands on. In fact, it's one of these fans that has already noticed an insane detail about Alfred Molina's Doc Ock that ties him directly to his final moments in Sam Raim's Spider-Man 2.

Doc Ock's four mechanical arms are each embedded with a globe at the center that serves an interesting purpose. During the events of Spider-Man 2, the globes would glow white when Otto Octavius was in control of them. When the artificial intelligence Octavius embedded within himself was taking control, the globes burned red, including during his final moments.

The first time we see Doc Ock's in the No Way Home trailer, as you may have guessed, the globes are glowing red. That seemingly suggests No Way Home could literally pick up moments after Spider-Man 2.

Ock's arms are glowing red, which means they are in control, therefore his arc isn't ruined. pic.twitter.com/H0kHBlUFY5 — Dave (@methnpizza) August 24, 2021

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina told Variety back in April. "But, you know, it's all over the Internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood."

"It was wonderful," Molina continued. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet, and a slightly dodgy lower back."

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.