Spider-Man: No Way Home Smashes Thursday Night Fandango Record For The Year





Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the Thursday night box office record for 2021 according to Fandango. This would mark the best movie performance that day since Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the previous record holder, but Simu Liu will have to relinquish that honor to Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger. As previously noted, No Way Home is a massive hit already as the resale numbers for the film eclipsed anything that came out in 2020 or 2021. That’s a surprise as the Thursday totals for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also got beat by Spider-Man’s latest adventure. Many theaters are adding showings so that people can see this film. There are just not enough screens to meet fan demand at this moment. It’s easy to see why, one quick scroll of social media shows that people are basically vibrating with excitement to see what surprises lurk inside of this film. It will be interesting to see how this weekend at the box office goes.

“Few experiences can duplicate the joy of seeing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for the first time on the big screen,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a press release. “It’s the best live-action ‘Spider-Man’ movie to date, as well as a smart, fun and exciting tribute to twenty years of ‘Spider-Man’ movies.”

🎟️As #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters today, Fandango has already sold more tickets for the film than it has sold for the entire theatrical run of any 2021 release.

🎟️#NoWayHome has been the top-selling title every day since tickets went on sale 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VXfaOooEaq — Fandango (@Fandango) December 16, 2021

For fans hankering for more of the Web-Head, Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandango that there would be more adventures with the hero after No Way Home.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal revealed. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony released a light plot synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

