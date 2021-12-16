Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avengers: Endgame Box Office With Biggest Opening Day Ever In Mexico





Spider-Man: No Way Home has beaten Avengers: Endgame‘s opening day box office record in Mexico. The most ambitious crossover event in entertainment history looks like it has some competition. Deadline took a look at the international numbers for Tom Holland’s multiverse movie and the results are promising. $9 million on day one in Mexico to go along with $10 million in the UK. (That number is the biggest box office opening day total this year across the pond.) Analysts had been forecasting a massive opening weekend for the movie and this would indicate those projections aren’t off-base in the slightest. Endgame is a wild target as one of the most prosperous movies ever. But, Spider-Man certainly carries a bit of cache among movie-goers. (Even outside the MCU, most importantly!) Now, fans wait to see what opening day in America will bring.

The cast and crew of No Way Home haven’t been shy about hyping this film either. Director Jon Watts said that this movie was Spidey’s version of Endgame. Series star Tom Holland echoes those sentiments in a conversation with CinePOP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” the actor explained. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped a synopsis around the trailer’s release:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

What day will you be going to see No Way Home? Let us know in the comments!