Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Cleverly Hid A NSFW Word On Doctor Strange's Mug

Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer actually hid an NSFW phrase in its footage. If you take a close look at Doctor Strange's coffee mug in the scene where Peter Parker comes to see him, there's a phrase and a picture on it: "For 🦊 Sake". It doesn't take a genius to see where Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was going with that little joke - and it fits in perfectly with the sort of comedic sensibility that Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man series has cultivated. Take a look below at the dirty joke that Spider-Man: No Way Home hid in plain sight:

Like so many things in the MCU - and especially with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange - this little coffee mug is now destined to be a high-sale merchandising item. In fact, after the mug's big moment in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the details on where to buy it (HERE) have quickly gone viral, as well:

What's fun about this little visual gag in Spider-Man: No Way Home is that it says something about the progression of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) since he first took on the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. Strange started out as such a self-serious (read: obnoxious) personality - and even had an acerbic edge to his personality after becoming a hero (see: Avengers: Infinity War). Watts perfectly nails who Strange is: even when he's being light and funny he's still kind of being a sarcastic prick - right down to his coffee mug.

It's one of the great things about MCU franchise character crossovers: Other directors getting to explore established characters and put their spins on them. There's good reason to think that Spider-Man: No Way Home's version of Doctor Strange could end up being the most version of the character we've gotten so far.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theaters on December 17th.