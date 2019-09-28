Sony’s Spider-Man Producer Speaks Out on New Marvel Deal

✖

Amy Pascal, a producer on Sony Pictures and Disney-owned Marvel Studios' jointly made Spider-Man franchise through her Pascal Pictures banner, says she "could not be happier" both companies will collaborate once more on the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. The newly renegotiated deal, announced Friday, ended a months-long standoff between both sides that threatened to permanently pull Tom Holland's wallcrawler from the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe without resolving Far From Home's mid-credit shocker. Pascal will again act as producer alongside Marvel Studios president and franchise architect Kevin Feige for what is currently planned as the third and final solo Spider-Man movie made through a collaborative effort between Sony and Disney-Marvel.

"This is terrific," Pascal said in a statement Friday. "Peter Parker's story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I'm overjoyed it will continue."

In his own words Friday, Feige hinted Holland's Spidey would then go on to join Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters — the given name for Sony's separate universe made without Marvel's involvement, home to Venom and soon Morbius among many other planned spinoffs — upon completion of this new deal.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Pascal, a key player in the original five-movie deal that saw Spider-Man appear in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, previously said it was important for all Spider-Man-based movies to be capable of standing on their own.

"The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own," Pascal said in a July interview when asked if Morbius or planned spinoff Kraven the Hunter might share a universe with Holland's Spider-Man. "So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, Far From Home has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man: Into the] Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless."

Sony Pictures releases the MCU-set Spider-Man 3 July 16, 2021.