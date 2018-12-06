Miles Morales’ Spider-Man Gets His Own Air Jordan Shoe

In just over one week’s time, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to swing into theaters around the country and everyone who sees it will be feeling like a superhero, just like Miles Morales. Fortunately, if you’re hoping to look a little more like the film’s main character, you’ll have an opportunity to do that soon enough.

According to Shoe Collector, Jordan Brand has teamed up with Sony to make a brand new pair of Air Jordans inspired by the shoes Miles wears in the film.

The new sneaker is called the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” and it is taken straight out of the new Spider-Man movie. The high-top red and white kicks use reflective textile and glossy accents to mimic the unique animation of the movie. The shoe will officially launch at select Nike retailers on December 14th, the same day Spider-Verse hits theaters, for a retail price of $160.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind style of Miles Morales, Into the Spider-Verse was made unique thanks to its influence of three different directors. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman all teamed up to helm the animated adventure, and their individual perspectives helped make the movie such a success.

“Often it can be if people are trying to make a different movie, right?” producer Chris Miller told ComicBook.com. “This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style. Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work.”

“Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.