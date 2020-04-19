Spider-Man Fans Are Picking Their Teams For the Spider-Verse Sequel

Spider-Man fans are picking their squads for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel. The next movie is a while away, but a fantastic image posted to Twitter by @bombasticmando shows off some of the possibilities. One fun part of the proposed additions is the Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. As soon as the movie hit theaters, a ton of fans were absolutely entranced by the idea of uniting the three big-screen heroes with Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and his friends. That remains to be seen, but current Spider-Star Tom Holland absolutely loved the movie and would love to see it happen in the MCU.

During the promo tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the star told Jake Hamilton his thoughts. With everyone already aware that the young actor absolutely loves Spider-Verse, it made all the sense to ask about it. Holland wanted to keep his cool but was visibly pressed after being asked about a possible Multiverse team up with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool!” Holland explained. “It would be amazing; it would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it’s up to them. It’s not up to me; I can’t walk in like ‘Kevin [Feige], this is what we’re doing on the next one.’ But it would be really awesome.”

Who do you want to see in #SpiderVerse 2? pic.twitter.com/lf9wQScgfU — Mando (@bombasticmando) April 15, 2020

Well, while it might be a stretch to see a live-action Spider-Verse, the animated one is already established. The teaser at the end of the original film with Spider-Man 2099 let the audience know that they would continue to swing for the fences with the next entry. With the staggering money that the first entry brought in, a sequel was all-but-assured. Last fall brought the official announcement of the sequel, and fans couldn’t contain their celebrations. April 8, 2022, will bring the continued adventures of Miles and a bunch of different Spider-People. Well, that gives everybody a chance to get their rosters in order. Who knows, we could be on the way to the live-action version of it by that time.

Who do you want in Spider-Verse 2? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the fun responses down below:

Oh, this is going to be FUN

Show Yu some love

My man Yu Komori pic.twitter.com/pbNcM4hVh6 — Yu Komori the Spider-Chad (@Spider_Chad_Yu) April 15, 2020

YES

Fox Kids crew rise up!

Unlimited aka Rino Romano pic.twitter.com/QvlP9OvDGZ — Daily Spider-Man Unlimited (@EARTH_751263) April 16, 2020

I was looking for this in the first one. Think we got it in the credits?

Toss them all in

Tobey

Andrew

Tom

Josh

Yuri

Ham

Noir

Gwen

Miles

Peter B.

Punk

Superior

2099

Peni

Mayday

Spiders-Man

Scarlet Spider

60’s

Six Armed Spider-Man

Spider-Ma’am — eren (@Eren2706) April 15, 2020

So rad

Spider-Clan

Great question

where is “The Spectacular Spider Man”? — Pedro Gold (@PedroGoldBR) April 15, 2020

They’re not ready

Super solid

Spectacular Spider-Man

LEGO Spider-Man

Spider-Ma’am

Spider-Ben and Petey — spidey (@sp1deymp3) April 15, 2020

Rooting for this

Mayday Parker. Because I think in the sequel Peter and MJ will either have a daughter or will be expecting so him meeting a daughter of his from an alternate universe would be really cool. That and Mayday is awesome. — Bertanosomething (@Bertanozer) April 16, 2020

Let’s go!

I want Silk pic.twitter.com/WsldMqsUXo — Melon & Aria (@MelonTartGaming) April 16, 2020

People are trying to speak it into existence

If Toby Maguire Spider-Man isn’t in this I’m rioting — (Vile) YK (@vile_YK) April 16, 2020

It has to happen, doesn’t it?

Give me my boy reilly! pic.twitter.com/0BDPcFoyTU — Wyatt Mason (@thewyman55) April 16, 2020

People love this show!

We can dream

Far out

I’m hoping Arachknight gets some love. Infinity Warps were a cool idea I worry of it going by the wayside. pic.twitter.com/bt78gY39Ee — Spaghegito Bandito 🇮🇹 🍝 (@weinerboatex) April 16, 2020

A definite favorite

Transformer Spider-Man? I’m in.