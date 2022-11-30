Spider-Man Star Tony Revolori Addresses Possibilty of Ironheart Appearance

Tony Revolori is a frequent collaborator with Wes Anderson who is known for an array of films, but Marvel fans will know him best for playing Flash Thompson in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's revealed that Flash got into MIT, and he's not the only Marvel character attending the Cambridge university. Not only did his classmates Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) get accepted, but Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) AKA Ironheart is also attending the school. This month, Riri was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her first scene took place at the school. ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with Revolori at the Willow premiere, and we asked about the MIT connection. Sadly, the actor says he won't be appearing in the upcoming Ironheart series.

"Ironheart's coming out. She goes to MIT. Flash goes to MIT. Are we going to see you?" we asked. Revolori seemed genuinely surprised by the question and replied, "Oh yeah!" When asked if that reaction meant we wouldn't be seeing him in the series, he added, "No, you're not." He then joked, "Maybe I'm that good of an actor." While many Marvel actors have lied in the past, it was pretty clear Revolori did not remember his character was attending the same school as Riri. However, if he does end up in Ironheart, he deserves an Oscar for "Best Red Carpet Lie."

Will Tony Revolori Play Flash Thompson Again?

While we shouldn't expect to see Revolori in Ironheart, the actor did recently tell ComicBook.com that he hopes to return to the role.

"Not entirely sure. That's a question for the powers that be," Revolori told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his MCU future. "I hope to be a part of it. I would love to reprise the role in whatever way, so I'll put that out there to them, that I would be willing. I'm down to keep going."

Who Does Tony Revolori Play in Willow?

Willow premiered on Disney+ today and features Revolori as Graydon, an intelligent but timid prince who isn't quite prepared for the quest again. "He's an off-balance, awkward guy who needs to go on this mission just to prove himself as worthy of greater responsibility in the realm," Revolori told D23. You can check out the official synopsis for Willow below.

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, 'Willow' features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

The first two episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+. Ironheart is set to debut in 2023.