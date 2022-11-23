Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Breaks Silence on MCU Future (Exclusive)

With the future very much up in the air for the Spider-Man franchise after No Way Home, much of the speculation has turned toward spinoff movies like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, which seem much further along and more "real" than any rumored sequel featuring Peter Parker himself. During a recent interview in support of Willow, franchise veteran Tony Revolori said that he has not heard anything about a return to the role of Flash Thompson, but that he would love to do it if the opportunity presented itself.

Revolori played the school bully -- who in the Tom Holland series was reimagined from a Joe Mangianello-style musclehead into a spoiled rich kid who always got what he wanted. In the comics, Flash got redemption by joining the military, learning some discipline and priorities, and eventually hosting the Venom symbiote for a time.

"Not entirely sure. That's a question for the powers that be," Revolori told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his MCU future. "I hope to be a part of it. I would love to reprise the role in whatever way, so I'll put that out there to them, that I would be willing. I'm down to keep going."

Besides the Spider-Man films, Revolori has appeared in movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Dope. After Willow, he is expected to appear in Scream 6, due in theaters and Paramount+ in 2023.

You can check out the official synopsis for Willow below.

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Willow begins streaming on Disney+ on November 30th.