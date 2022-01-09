Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Enjoyed Lying About His Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month, and it’s been shattering box office records. Not only has the movie already passed $1 billion, but it is now the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. The new Spidey film has many highlights, but a lot of Marvel fans will agree that Andrew Garfield stole the show. The actor returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, a role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Over the last year, Garfield lied about his involvement in the film during many interviews, and he recently admitted it was a bit enjoyable.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield shared with The Wrap. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Garfield continued, “I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?’ I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

“Like anyone who’s played the game Werewolf knows, if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you,” he explained. “You’re gonna have to lie to your friends’ faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game.” He added with a shrug, “But it was thrilling, actually.”

“I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting … All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it,’” Garfield recalled. “I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part. It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theater, and what more do you want from a theater experience than a thrill?” He concluded with a laugh, “It’s been a rare experience to play that mass game of Werewolf with every single Spider-Man fan in the world. That’s been incredibly fun.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.