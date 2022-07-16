Spider-Man Star Zendaya Jokes About Never Cooking Again After Ending Up in the Hospital

Zendaya is known best to comic book fans for playing MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opposite Tom Holland's Spider-Man/Peter Parker. It's no secret the duo is a couple in real life, but Holland's Spidey skills couldn't save Zendaya from herself this weekend when she ended up in the hospital over a cooking accident. Zendaya, who just received her second Emmy nomination for playing Rue on Euphoria as well as a producing nomination (making her the youngest person ever nominated as a producer), had some fun on Instagram this week when she chronicled the incident.

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to show off her index finger wrapped in bandages with the caption, "See now...this is why I don't cook." In the next story, Zendaya wrote "Update" on a photo of herself in the hospital as doctors stitch up her finger. "Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again," Zendaya shared in her third post. This image included her best friend and assistant, Darnell Appling. Appling also shared the photo to his stories and joked, "Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂 Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell 🤦🏾‍♂️." You can check out screenshots of Zendaya's hospital journey below:

(Photo: Zendaya/Instagram)

(Photo: Zendaya/Instagram)

(Photo: Zendaya/Instagram)

As for Holland and Zendaya's MCU future, it is currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued." Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

Get well soon, Zendaya!