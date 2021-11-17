Spider-Man: Tom Holland Thinks Miles Morales Should Be Next, “Maybe It’s Time For Me To Move On”

The days of Tom Holland wanting to be Spider-Man forever are officially over, as the 25-year-old actor suggested in a recent interview that he has a maximum of five years left in the role. Suggesting that it might be time for Miles Morales to have a shot at live-action, Holland said that a 30-plus-year-old Peter Parker isn’t something he would be interested in exploring. That may be a bit of an ironic statement coming from an actor whose next film is rumored to feature both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in supporting roles, reprising their Spider-Men from 10 and 20 years ago, respectively.

The issue came up in a new interview with GQ. It’s probably not that big of a surprise that these questions are starting to come up, though. Holland and filmmaker Jon Watts both talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home as the end of a trilogy, and Watts is set to leave the series to go relaunch Fantastic Four.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” Holland said in the interview. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life…[but] If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

While a generation of Spider-Man fans grew up on a married, middle-aged Peter Parker in the late ’80s and ’90s, Holland is a bit too young for that. Most interpretations of Spider-Man center on his high school experience and teenage alienation, which makes the idea of a high school graduate Spider-Man anathema to some fans. Of course, both Maguire and Garfield graduated in their film franchises and tried to keep going as Spider-Man after that.

Of course, those aforementioned five years can be a long time in Marvel movie years. Holland has appeared as Spider-Man in six movies during the five years since he debuted in Captain America: Civil War. In addition to his own trilogy of Sony/Marvel co-productions, Holland has appeared in two Avengers films. In theory, another five years could be enough for Holland to have two Spider-Man trilogies under his belt before he left the building. Of course, it’s hard to say how literally he meant that “when I’m 30” thing.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.