Spider-Man: Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland’s Birthday in Adorable Post

Happy Birthday, Tom Holland! The actor known best for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 26 on June 1st. Many people took to social media to celebrate Holland today, including his Spider-Man trilogy co-star, Zendaya (MJ). The two stars play romantic partners in the MCU, and it’s no secret that they’re also together in real life, so fans are swooning over Zendaya’s sweet birthday post.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” Zendaya wrote. “❤️❤️❤️,” Holland replied. You can check out the post below:

Thanks to the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour last year, fans got to see a lot of great content featuring Holland and Zendaya. The two stars were spotted kissing back in July, so fans were paying close attention to them before they officially made their romance public. Folks were especially delighted when Holland put an interview on hold so he could watch Zendaya walk the red carpet.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.” Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

“That whole group, we hope,” Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. “Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That’s Kraven, which we’re shooting now, and Madame Web, which we’ll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, ‘Oh, Sony has no IP.’ Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn’t work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment.”

Happy Birthday, Tom!