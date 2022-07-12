Zendaya Breaks Record As Youngest Emmy Producing Nominee

Zendaya has become the youngest nominee for a Producing Emmy Award. The Euphoria star actually nabbed the the record for youngest two-time acting nominee as well. It's been a wild couple of months for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. HBO signed on for another season of wild drama on the network. Every weekend, Social media descended into a pit of memes from the show. Every week it seemed like Sam Levinson found another absurd frame that embedded itself into the public consciousness. Zendaya played a massive role in that as well. She's an executive producer on the series and has had a vocal role in shaping Rue's circle of friends along the way. Fans of course appreciated not just the memes. Check out some of the best reaction.

"Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects)."

