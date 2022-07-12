Zendaya Breaks Record As Youngest Emmy Producing Nominee
Zendaya has become the youngest nominee for a Producing Emmy Award. The Euphoria star actually nabbed the the record for youngest two-time acting nominee as well. It's been a wild couple of months for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. HBO signed on for another season of wild drama on the network. Every weekend, Social media descended into a pit of memes from the show. Every week it seemed like Sam Levinson found another absurd frame that embedded itself into the public consciousness. Zendaya played a massive role in that as well. She's an executive producer on the series and has had a vocal role in shaping Rue's circle of friends along the way. Fans of course appreciated not just the memes. Check out some of the best reaction.
"Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects)."
Showstopping. Congratulations to @Zendaya of @euphoriaHBO on her #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series. pic.twitter.com/Z9vdcd92h5— HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2022
Do you love Euphoria? Let us know down in the comments!
zendaya is coming for those emmy nominations pic.twitter.com/trTAqxIOTc— ray (@spideyydayas) July 12, 2022
zendaya being a 5x emmy nominee… she is the moment. pic.twitter.com/WM9E8EuXfT— best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) July 12, 2022
#EUPHORIA's 16 nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards:
- 10 more than S1
- Top 6 nominated series with Succession (25) Ted Lasso, White Lotus (20), Hacks, Only Murders (17)
Double nominations: Labrinth & Sam Levinson
Historical quadruple nomination: Zendaya
Muah! @ haters 💜 pic.twitter.com/blqB8tdEJy— Euphoria Source (@EuphoriaSource) July 12, 2022
me waiting for the emmy nominations to start knowing zendaya will surely get nominated: pic.twitter.com/V5mLB4N0Ma— — 𝗿𝗮𝗲 (@dayasspider) July 12, 2022
Zendaya being nominated for Lead Actress, Executive producer and as a writer for her two Euphoria songs … NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE HER— Mary 🦦🌴 🎾 (@ladymarynorfolk) July 12, 2022
The #Emmy nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series are:
Jodie Comer (@KillingEve)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022
Laura Linney (#Ozark)@MelanieLynskey (@Yellowjackets96)@IamSandraOh (@KillingEve)@ReeseW (@TheMorningShow)@Zendaya (@EuphoriaHBO)#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/m2QC6ooQup
Zendaya is now a 2x #Emmys nominee. pic.twitter.com/aXz7ynNQBC— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2022
Zendaya actually was nominated for THREE Emmys this morning — in addition to Outstanding Lead Actress, she scored two more #Euphoria noms in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category pic.twitter.com/nfq1IXU63Y— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2022