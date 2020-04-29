Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Is Doing a Marvel Pub Quiz on Instagram Live

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 may have been delayed until the end of next year, but that doesn't mean the film's star can't have Marvel on the brain. Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's had some Marvel-related fun while self-isolating at home. He's been keeping the rest of the Avengers (and Deadpool) in shape by challenging his co-stars to push-ups via social media as well as the popular handstand t-shirt challenge. Recently, Holland also warmed fans' hearts by showing some extra love to Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio). He's also been having fun with puzzles, including one that's Marvel-themed. Well, Holland isn't done with the Marvel fun and games!

"Hey, what’s up, everyone? So, tomorrow at 8:00, I’m going to be going live and doing a Marvel pub quiz on my Instagram,” Holland teased in his Instagram Stories yesterday. “It’s gonna be a lot fun.” The event if through The Brothers Trust, the charity created by Holland’s family. “Don’t forget our Massive Marvel Online Pub Quiz this Wednesday at 8 pm UK time hosted by @tomholland2013,” @thebrotherstrust posted on Instagram. The event is happening today at 3 pm EST. You can check out the post below:

Here’s the description of the event on the Brothers Trust website: “Tune in to @tomholland2013 at 8PM UK time. (Sorry folks, but you will need to work out your corresponding time and our apologies if it is an unsociable hour for you.) Tom will be asking lucky individuals to go live with him when he is discussing the answers. A good idea, ahead of time is to prepare your answer sheets with your team name and where you are playing, city and country - one sheet please, that is big enough to be legible but not so big that it can’t be photographed. Once Tom has completed the questions, you will need to photograph your team and answer sheet and post to your Instagram, tagging @thebrotherstrust and using the #massivemarvelpubquiz so that we can repost a selection."

The site adds, "No googling because Peter Tingles will pick up on it. After a moment for you all to take and post your photos, Tom will invite some of you to join him on his Instagram live to discuss your answers and let you know how you fare. Although there are correct answers - we expect that the quiz will be too large to adjudicate accurately and to crown a champion - and therefore, the Bros Trust team will choose 10 game entries and contact you in order to send out signed Spider-man Far From Home posters. It is likely that they will have correct answers but that their imaginative name and perhaps costumes also will play a role. Like our Jig-Saw Wars, this is not a fundraiser but a community event for people to come together and have some fun. We hope you enjoy it. For people unaffected by Covid 19 and who feel inclined, donations can be made here so that we can continue to support people in need across the world.”

