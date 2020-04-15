The Internet Is Absolutely Obsessed With Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love For Each Other

By Jamie Jirak

There are many real-life friendships between Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, and each one brings much-needed joy into our lives. One of our absolute favorite off-screen relationships is the one between Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio). The actors are often showing each other love on Instagram, and Holland recently challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star to the handstand t-shirt challenge, which led to impressive results. Yesterday, Holland took to Instagram once again to post a video of himself with Gyllenhaal, and the caption has the Internet in a frenzy.

“Missing my husband,” Holland wrote. “💍💍💍💍💍💍,” Gyllenhaal replied. In the video, both Holland and his brother successfully flip bottles into cup holders during a plane ride all while Gyllenhaal serves as the ultimate hypeman, cheering the loudest out of anybody in the entourage. The moment kept such a hold on Holland's heart, the fan-favorite actor decided to revisit it months later. You can check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Missing my husband

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

The adorable video plus the "missing my husband" caption was certainly enough to grab the Internet's attention. People are either loving their friendship or shipping the actors romantically, and we're enjoying every second of it. You can check out some of the best tweets about Holland and Gyllenhaal below. (Warning: Strong Language Ahead!)

We're All Jealous

Unmatched

The People Believe

We're Still in Shock

Never Stop

Can We Join?

Everyone Wants to Know

Hearts Are Bursting

Do It For Us

0comments

Hopefully, They Can Be Together Again Soon

While there's no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Holland recently teased that the Marvel's Spider-Man 3 story is "insane." Speaking with Inquirer.Net, the actor confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, it's unclear if production is still set for the summer.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of