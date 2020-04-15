The Internet Is Absolutely Obsessed With Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love For Each Other

There are many real-life friendships between Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, and each one brings much-needed joy into our lives. One of our absolute favorite off-screen relationships is the one between Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio). The actors are often showing each other love on Instagram, and Holland recently challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star to the handstand t-shirt challenge, which led to impressive results. Yesterday, Holland took to Instagram once again to post a video of himself with Gyllenhaal, and the caption has the Internet in a frenzy.

“Missing my husband,” Holland wrote. “💍💍💍💍💍💍,” Gyllenhaal replied. In the video, both Holland and his brother successfully flip bottles into cup holders during a plane ride all while Gyllenhaal serves as the ultimate hypeman, cheering the loudest out of anybody in the entourage. The moment kept such a hold on Holland's heart, the fan-favorite actor decided to revisit it months later. You can check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Missing my husband A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

The adorable video plus the "missing my husband" caption was certainly enough to grab the Internet's attention. People are either loving their friendship or shipping the actors romantically, and we're enjoying every second of it. You can check out some of the best tweets about Holland and Gyllenhaal below. (Warning: Strong Language Ahead!)