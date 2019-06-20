Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom Could Crossover According to Producer

In the last five years, things have turned around a lot for Spider-Man fans. Following the release of the disappointing The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fans prepared themselves for merely having to settle for whatever underwhelming movie they were given, as Sony Pictures retained the rights to the character and did what they pleased with him. That all changed when the studio struck a deal with Marvel Studios in 2015, leading towards Tom Holland‘s debut of the character in Captain America: Civil War alongside the rest of the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. Now Spider-Man fans have the MCU, the Venom spinoffs, and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Sony exec Amy Pascal confirming that Holland’s version of the character could find himself meeting up with Venom in a future film.

“I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen,” Pascal shared with Fandango. “We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet.”

When pressed for specifics, Pascal replied, “We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

“Every movie we ever do!” the executive joked. “He needs to be in every movie that I ever work on!”

The prevailing trend among major franchises is finding ways to build solo adventures of characters that ultimately lead to massive team-up films. Pascal noted that, while there are many possibilities for all of these characters, the priority is delivering audiences compelling stories above all else.

“The key thing to Venom to Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Spider-Verse is that as wonderful and as tempting as it is to connect the dots, nothing works if the individual movies don’t work and have their own integrity,” Pascal confessed. “And that is the key to it all.”

While Sony and Marvel Studios have collaborated on the Spider-Man films, the Venom franchise and upcoming Morbius film don’t prominently feature the Wall-Crawler, leading audiences to wonder how those villain spinoffs will move forward. Given how closely connected Venom’s mythology is to Spider-Man, Pascal weighed in on Spidey appearing in a Venom film at some point in the future.

“Everybody would love to see that,” the producer confessed. “You never know someday… it might happen.”

Another major success last year was Into the Spider-Verse, leading audiences to wonder if Miles Morales or any of the film’s other characters could debut in a live-action production.

“I don’t think you should exclude [Miles from a live-action movie],” Pascal noted. “I think you should assume there is nothing to exclude.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Stay tuned for details on Venom 2 and the future of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise.

