All Female Spider-Man Spinoff Announced

Looks like Sony is expanding its Spider-Verse universe with a new spinoff starring Spider-Gwen and several other female members of the Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are expected to be involved somehow, but this film will be helmed by Lauren Montgomery (Voltron) and could feature characters like Spider-Woman, Silk, Madame Web, and others, though the only one confirmed is Spider-Gwen (via THR). According to THR Montgomery is in negotiations to direct, while Amy Pascal will be producing the project.

Into the Spider-Verse is getting good word of mouth so far, and once it hits theaters Sony is hoping to utilize that goodwill to grow it’s Spider-Man animated universe even more. Into The Spider-Verse focuses on Miles Morales and Peter Parker, but Spider-Gwen has a critical role to play, and it appears Sony has faith that she will be an all-star draw for a bigger spotlight.

Having characters like Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) and Silk (Cindy Moon) would make a lot of sense for a female-centric team-up film, as the characters have teamed up several times in the comics.

You can check out the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. “

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also stars Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Lily Tomlin.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14.