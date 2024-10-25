Spider-Man 4 Gets 2026 Release Date (With Ominous Avengers Connection)

The news regarding Spider-Man 4 is coming fast and furious, as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have settled on a release date for the flick. The biggest news of the week came when Tom Holland revealed Spider-Man 4 is indeed happening, and filming is slated to take place next summer. There’s always been the relief that a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland was taking place, but it’s the first time we’ve got some concrete news regarding a script and window for production to start. With Marvel removing Blade from its 2025 calendar and speculation rising on the studio’s three 2028 movies, we can now put to rest when Spider-Man 4 is premiering.

“NEW: Speak of the Spider… the UNTITLED SPIDER-MAN MOVIE starring Tom Holland and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton will drop in theaters on July 24, 2026,” a post from Fandango’s Erik Davis on X (formerly Twitter) reads. The July 24, 2026 date is only seven days after a new untitled movie from director Christopher Nolan, which coincidentally will also star Tom Holland after he was added to the project. How Holland will handle juggle Spider-Man 4 and his Christopher Nolan movie filming in the same year remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say the webslinger will be a busy man in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the currently untitled Spider-Man 4. If we’re looking at release dates, it’s important to note that Spider-Man 4 releases in between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Doomsday. The former marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but instead of playing Iron Man, he’ll be taking on the villainous role of Doctor Doom. Holland’s Peter Parker was devastated by Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame, so he will probably have mixed feelings about seeing his former mentor as the bad guy. Of course, that will only set up more drama for the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

How Venom: The Last Dance impacts Spider-Man 4

All of this Spider-Man news comes the same week that Venom: The Last Dance premieres in theaters. The third Venom movie theoretically ends Tom Hardy’s time as the Lethal Protector, and fans have wondered how Venom: The Last Dance connects to the MCU. Those the post-credits scenes for Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home included multiversal shenanigans that brought Eddie Brock and Venom to the MCU, Venom: The Last Dance unfortunately has no straightforward MCU connections.

Of course, that doesn’t mean MCU fans won’t get to see Venom and Spidey together on the big screen at some point in the future. Tom Holland seems to be on board with continuing as Spider-Man for another set of movies, and Tom Hardy could decide to give the fans the match-up/team-up they’ve been waiting for.