Is Sony Doing A Spider-Man Universe King in Black Crossover Event?

If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen Venom: The Last Dance and have come away wondering about Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Venom franchise seemingly shelved (for now) and development on Spider-Man 4 gearing up, there’s never been a better time to daydream about a Venom and Spider-Man crossover. But a team-up of that magnitude calls for a worthy adversary, and Venom: The Last Dance may have provided that with Knull, the creator of the symbiotes. If Sony Pictures is serious about building its Spider-Man Universe, it needs to start building towards a King in Black event of epic proportions.

*WARNING: Spoilers for Venom: The Last Dance are coming your way.

King in Black was a Marvel crossover event featuring Knull as its Big Bad final boss. Knull and his symbiotes tried to take over the Marvel Universe, but Venom was able to defeat Knull and take the “King in Black” mantle for himself. Audiences were deprived of seeing Venom face off against Knull, but that could be because Sony is looking to hold that grudge match for a special occasion. It doesn’t entirely make sense to introduce a villain with the pedigree of Knull and not fully utilize him. If there was ever a time for that Spider-Man/Venom crossover to happen, it’s now.

King in Black should be Sony’s Spider-Man Universe first event

image credit: marvel comics

So movies that fall under Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man Universe include the three Venom movies, Morbius, Madame Web, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. Aside from the Venom flicks, it’s not a murderer’s row of hits to be found. These films have yet to feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in any way, aside from his identity reveal from Spider-Man: Far From Home being show in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene.

Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man characters and has an agreement with Marvel Studios for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to feature in the MCU. So that explains why Morbius hasn’t taken a bite out of anyone’s neck on the Avengers, for example. If there’s anything the MCU has taught us, it’s that fans enjoy interconnected storytelling. Every project doesn’t have to directly tie to the next one, but there should be a sense that it’s all leading to something. With Knull introduced, King in Black is the obvious next step, and the build-up can begin in Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 needs to build towards King in Black

Tom Holland confirmed filming for Spider-Man 4 will start in Summer 2025. Audiences saw a piece of the Venom symbiote left behind in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, which is a natural segway to Peter Parker donning the black-and-white symbiote suit. Spider-Man’s identity is a secret again, so telling a self-contained story of Spidey wrestling with the responsibility of the symbiote costume would be a great concept for his next movie.

You can also add in Knull sensing the symbiote Spider-Man is wearing, and then you have the King in Black as the big-level “Thanos” type threat for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The only complicated thing is figuring out a way to incorporate Morbius, Kraven, and the Madame Web heroes. It can be done, but it just gets tricky having it make sense.

Another wild idea is that somehow the Venom symbiote is able to transport Peter to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. At least that way it allows him to meet these other characters, and the entire King in Black event can take place outside the MCU. Plus it gives Sony it’s own event that isn’t tied to what the MCU has already built.

We're curious to hear your thoughts on Sony doing King in Black as a Spider-Man Universe event storyline.