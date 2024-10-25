Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Players Surprised With New Update

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update has been released by Insomniac Games and Sony vis the PS5 alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update does. Unfortunately, the update — titled Version 1.004.000 — doesn’t do much to the Spider-Man game. Rather, it prepares the game for the launch of the PS5 Pro on November 7.

To this end, the patch notes reveal the new graphics modes that will be available to PS5 Pro owners with this update downloaded, as well as the new graphical toggles. Meanwhile, those on the standard PS5 have nothing in the update that concerns them.

While Insomniac Games has provided the patch notes for the update — which can be seen below — it has not provided any information about the file size of the update, aka insight into how long it may take to download and how much space on your PS5 may need to be cleared to download it.

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 PATCH NOTES

THE NEW GRAPHICS MODES

PERFORMANCE PRO (Default for PlayStation 5 Pro) – This mode targets a smooth 60 frames per second while retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). All ray-tracing (RT) features are on, including ray-traced reflections, ray-tracing on water, and ray-traced window interiors. This mode is recommended for most players.

– This mode targets a smooth 60 frames per second while retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). All ray-tracing (RT) features are on, including ray-traced reflections, ray-tracing on water, and ray-traced window interiors. This mode is recommended for most players. FIDELITY PRO – This mode targets 30 frames per second for players who want to experiment with new ray-tracing graphical features. These new features can be tuned individually to reach higher intermediate frame rates, especially when using the “VRR” or “120 Hz Display Mode” options. Pedestrian and traffic density may be increased in some areas, and fine hair detail is increased.

NEW GRAPHICAL TOGGLES