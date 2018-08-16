Stan Lee No Longer Performing Public Autograph Signings

Famed Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee will no longer participate in public autograph signings, Bleeding Cool reports.

Desert Wind Comics, who host signing events with Lee, say in their events schedule fans hoping to have comic books or merchandise autographed by Lee can submit their materials through the mail until August 18:

As many of you know, Stan Lee has been getting older and as such signing opportunities are getting more rare. And getting books signed that are eligible for CGC Signature Series Grading is becoming more difficult. The exact date and location of this [sic] signings will not be announced for security reasons. So we are simply authorized to announce accepting books early and will accept books up to the deadline, so submit early so you don’t get caught by surprise and miss the signing.

The price to get a modern tier book signed and graded is $180.00. That price includes grading of a modern tier book, our witnessing and handling fee and Stan’s signing fee. Non graded comic books or raw items like posters and toys are priced beginning at $160.00 and depend on the size and value of the item.

“To be very clear, Stan is 100% not doing any conventions / public signings. In the last few years his well-being had been compromised by people for monetary gain and that practice is over,” Bolerjack said.

“His private signings had also been paused for a month while Stan’s life gets back to normal and time could be given to review signing deals made by previous people involved in Stan’s life.” Lee is “signing a very small amount of items per week at his discretion, some for Desert Wind,” Bolerjack said, explaining Lee was formerly tasked with signing “hundreds” and “sometimes thousands” of books per day.

“My concern is for Stan’s health and wishes so he signs what he wants when he wants, which is as it always should be.”

The Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator inspired concern from fans after video surfaced from an April convention appearance showing a fragile Lee struggling to pen multiple autographs in quick succession.

Keya Morgan, Lee’s former business manager who has since been fired and issued multiple restraining orders, can be seen in the video instructing the comic book creator how to spell his own name. Lee remains active on his official Twitter account, where he regularly interacts with his “true believers” through tweets and videos.