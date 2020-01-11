Marvel Fan Art Imagines Star Wars Invading the MCU

Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are home to two of the largest franchise pop culture has ever seen. Fortunately enough for Disney, both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the company’s biggest assets and as such, fans have long speculated what could happen in the two universes were to ever collide on the screen. One dedicated fan of both universes has since hopped into action, cobbling together a teaser poster that teases an epic crossover between Star Wars and Spider-Man. As it turns out, even the smallest of teasers has us giddy with excitement for the potential of a crossover blockbuster.

Made by fan artist @garmon.psd, the poster shows Spider-Man hanging off a skyscraper as a portal opens over the skyline and surely much to his dismay, a group of Imperial aircraft flies through including three Star Destroyers and a couple of TIE fighters.

As it stands now, the biggest connection between the universes is the fact Marvel produces a handful of in-canon Star Wars comics every month. Then there are the overlapping creative forces behind both Star Wars movies and shows and Marvel Studios’ shared cinematic universe. Jon Favreau, the director behind Iron Man and Iron Man 2, currently serves as showrunner for The Mandalorian while Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi directed an episode of the show.

Either way, we all want a Star Wars and Marvel crossover, right?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. The next movie on the MCU docket is Black Widow, due out May 1st.

What do you think the two franchises could crossover? Think it over and throw your best pitch in the comments section!