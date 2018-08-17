Steven DeKnight Reveals His Pick for a Marvel vs. Pacific Rim Crossover

Steven DeKnight has a perfect — and kind of insane — idea for a Pacific Rim/Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover.

The filmmaker, who worked on Daredevil before leaving to direct Pacific Rim: Uprising, was asked by a fan what showdown he would want if he could do any mash-up between the two universes. His answer, surprisingly, was an all-monster (mostly) affair:

Mega vs Fin Fang Foom, of course. https://t.co/KaCzTgV4fY — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) August 9, 2018

That’s Mega-Kaiju, the “hostile” in Pacific Rim: Uprising, facing off against Fin Fang Foom, the longtime Iron Man villain who was always rumored, but never used, for Iron Man and Avengers movies.

The Mega-Kaiju is the amalgamation of Raijin, Hakuja, and Shrikethorn merged together by swarms of smaller, robotic hybrid Kaiju. It displays a few attributes of its previous forms and towers over the Jaegers. It was created when pieces of Jaeger followed the dying kaiju back into the Anteverse following the events of Pacific Rim.

Fin Fang Foom is a Makluan, a shape-shifting alien being from the world of Kakaranthara (also known as Maklu IV) in the Maklu system of the Greater Magellanic Cloud. He resembles a somewhat anthropomorphic Chinese dragon. Foom and several other like-minded members of his race departed their peaceful homeworld centuries ago with the intention of conquering other planets. Landing on Earth in ancient China, the crew used their natural shape-shifting powers to mimic human form, intending to enter human society and bide their time before beginning their conquest. The navigator of the craft, Foom instead elected to serve as a “back-up” in case something went wrong, and was placed in a tomb and given a herb that would send him into a deep slumber, so that he might sleep while his crew entered man’s world.

When his race failed to conquer humanity, he rose centuries later to find that the world was even more prepared to defend itself due to the advent of the Marvel Age.

Over the years, various people have tried to harness Fin Fang Foom’s powers for their own ends, be they Chinese revolutionaries, The Collector, The Mandarin, or others. Most fail, as Fin Fang Foom ultimately is not a mindless monster and does have a mind and will of his own, which he brings to bear at the first opening.

In JLA/Avengers, Fin Fang Foom even briefly faced off with the Justice League of America, meaning that he is presumably familiar enough with the whole crossover idea.

