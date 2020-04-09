Taika Waititi Is Hosting a Thor: Ragnarok Screening Party on Instagram Live

Currently, people around the globe are staying home in order to fight the threat of the novel coronavirus. That means, folks are looking for fun ways to pass the time, and one such way has been group watch parties. ComicBook.com has hosted a few since the quarantine began with James Gunn recently joining for a viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, we’re not the only ones organizing some fun watches. Some celebrities have organized their own viewings and events on Instagram Live. For example, Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick took to the social media site yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks. The latest star to host their own Instagram event is Taika Waititi, the director best known for Thor: Ragnarok.

“Tomorrow (Thursday April 9). INSTAGRAM LIVE. I’ll be talking about this movie while it plays in the background. Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren’t in the movie). It’s going to be EPIC!!!(ally boring). Check in tomorrow morning for the start time (spoiler it’s 4pm PST). Also I spent 3 minutes drawing this flyer and that is not wine, it’s tears of BLOOD. #ThorRagnarok #LiveScreeningParty,” Waititi wrote. You can check out his handmade poster in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waititi has been keeping busy at home since the quarantine began. He had his kids cut his hair on Instagram Live last week and started dabbling in sewing, even joking that he was going to quit film to start making dolls full time.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.