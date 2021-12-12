Tara Strong Reveals Who is Scarier Between Harley Quinn and Miss Minutes

Tara Strong is well known for her voice work, particularly for bringing to life DC’s Harley Quinn and Miss Minutes in Marvel’s Disney+ series, Loki and while the two characters are pretty unique — Harley is, at best, an anti-hero and former associate of the Joker who is more than a little homicidal at times while Miss Minutes is, well, an animated artificial intelligence mascot of sorts for the Time Variance Authority — they can both be pretty scary. However, according to Strong, between Miss Minutes and Harley, there’s a clear winner as to who is scarier — and it’s the clock.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Strong was asked who she thought was scarier and she didn’t even hesitate in her answer, joking that Miss Minutes is the real brains behind the TVA.

“Miss Minutes is way scarier than Harley. You know she’s the brains, you know she’s behind everything, right?” Strong said.

While she was joking about Miss Minutes being behind everything at the TVA, she did go on to say that she really doesn’t know exactly what the full scope of Miss Minutes’ role is and that much of the information about her character was revealed only as she went along making Loki — though she absolutely thinks Miss Minutes deserves her own time to shine.

“I just don’t really know. Like when I auditioned for that show, I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what world she would be existing in, and I Didn’t know what exactly it was till I booked it and I was on the Zoom with all the team at the MCU and I was like ‘oh my god, this is Loki.’ And even with that I was like, ‘Well, how sentient is she, how much does she know here?’ And it was all like sort of revealed as we went and I actually don’t know, ultimately, who runs the TVA. I don’t really know. So, I can, you know, joke that I think it should be her. Also, she needs her own spin off and feature and you know, flip to an on-camera version and I should play it.”

Strong has also previously explained that she doesn’t know what’s next for Miss Minutes, either, though fans are certainly hopeful we’ll see more of the adorable and terrifying character in the show’s second season.

“It was so fun, because I didn’t know we were going to go there,” Strong previously explained to Marvel.com about being the TVA’s unofficial mascot and secretary. “So initially, [the character is] exposition. It’s explaining what happens to you with a little bit of attitude and this little cutesy stuff, even though there’s very dire things happening. And then you see that she actually does have a horse in this race, you see that she actually may be sentient, may care about what’s happening. She becomes angry, feels real human emotion, and then you start to wonder, ‘Oh my god, who is she? And how does she have access? How is she there at the end? How does she relate to the Time Keepers?’”

“Early on in the scripts, we all were definitely united on, ‘We’ve got to keep Miss Minutes in the story somehow,’” director Kate Herron added in the same interview. “[Miss Minutes should be] that devil on the shoulder and trying to tempt both Loki and Sylvie. It was fun that you got a sense of there’s something a bit more sinister going on here with her. We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her].”

“She was a really fun way to deliver some pretty heady exposition,” head writer Michael Waldron adds. “There’s something sing-songy and sort of non-threatening about [the way she talks]. But yet, when it turns, and when she becomes evil, suddenly it’s really scary.”

What do you think? Do you agree that Miss Minutes is scarier than Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comments!