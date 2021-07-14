Loki Director Explains Miss Minutes Decisions

✖

From the moment she first appeared on screen in the first episode of Season 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki, the Time Variance Authority's animated mascot of sorts Miss Minutes (voiced by legendary voice actress Tara Strong) was not only a fan favorite but captured the imagination as well. As the series continued, fans started to wonder if the sweet and helpful character might actually have a larger and perhaps more sinister role in things. In fact, heading into the season finale, some fans even floated the theory that Miss Minutes could secretly be behind the entire TVA. With the finale now here, fans get to see exactly how the character fits into things and Loki director Kate Herron explains that it was decided early on that Miss Minutes had to be a part of the story overall and explained a bit of the process behind what they ended up doing with the character.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below.

As fans suspected, there was something a little more sinister about Miss Minutes. In the finale, she ends up greeting Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) at the Citadel at the End of Time in an attempt to broker a deal on behalf of her boss, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). If they turn around and are returned to the timeline without confronting He Who Remains, they can have everything they desire and have it together. They decline, but the scene fully confirms that Miss Minutes, while not behind the TVA herself, definitely works for the one who is, making her an important part of the story from beginning to end.

"Early on in the scripts, we all were definitely united on, 'We've got to keep Miss Minutes in the story somehow,'" Herron told Marvel.com.

Series head writer Michael Waldron went on to note that the character was a way to "deliver some pretty heady exposition" as well as make for an interesting turn from non-threatening to very scary when she "becomes evil". That turn lent itself to some creative idea for the character.

Herron explained that it was decided that Miss Minutes would be "that devil on the shoulder and trying to tempt both Loki and Sylvie."

"It was fun that you got a sense of there's something a bit more sinister going on here with her," Herron said. "We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her].

All six episodes of Loki's first season are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.