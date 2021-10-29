Tara Strong Comments On If She’ll Be Back As Miss Minutes In Loki Season 2

Loki star Tara Strong addressed if Miss Minutes is in the second season of the Disney+ series. She talked during a panel at Fan Expo Canada: Limited Edition about if we could expect the TVA specter to pop up in more episodes. “I actually can’t tell you,” she began before hitting that signature accent, “‘Cause then I’d have to prune you! So sorry.” Marvel has tried to keep so much of the plan for Loki’s next adventure under wraps. There have been murmurs about the Asgardian prince popping up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Along with a certain blonde-haired enchantress…) But, nothing is etched in stone at the moment. That won’t stop fans from asking and theorizing where Miss Minutes will pop up next.

“It was so fun, because I didn’t know we were going to go there,” Strong previously explained to Marvel.com about being the TVA’s unofficial mascot and secretary. “So initially, [the character is] exposition. It’s explaining what happens to you with a little bit of attitude and this little cutesy stuff, even though there’s very dire things happening. And then you see that she actually does have a horse in this race, you see that she actually may be sentient, may care about what’s happening. She becomes angry, feels real human emotion, and then you start to wonder, ‘Oh my god, who is she? And how does she have access? How is she there at the end? How does she relate to the Time Keepers?’”

“Early on in the scripts, we all were definitely united on, ‘We’ve got to keep Miss Minutes in the story somehow,’” director Kate Herron added in the same interview. “[Miss Minutes should be] that devil on the shoulder and trying to tempt both Loki and Sylvie. It was fun that you got a sense of there’s something a bit more sinister going on here with her. We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her].”

“She was a really fun way to deliver some pretty heady exposition,” head writer Michael Waldron adds. “There’s something sing-songy and sort of non-threatening about [the way she talks]. But yet, when it turns, and when she becomes evil, suddenly it’s really scary.

