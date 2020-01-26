The Eternals Fan Already Notices One Moment Ripped Straight From the Comics

Compared to other movies from Marvel Studios of late, The Eternals is the one property to have an enormous amount of set photos surface from set-hounding paparazzi. To date, we’ve seen first looks for most of the cast involved, including a very recent shot at Richard Madden’s Ikaris. Another batch of shots confirmed the romance between Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan), a very comics-accurate relationship.During The Avengers Vol. 1, Whitman and Sersi become romantically involved, at one point sharing a smooch or two on-page.

At is turns out, one eager Eternals fan quickly noticed the similarities of the surfaced set photo with one of the comics. Coincidentally enough, it’s almost an angle-for-angle remake of the kissing panel. See it for yourself below.

With principal photography continues chugging forward, a plot or super-detailed synopsis has yet to surface. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously suggested the movie is one of the most expensive movies the studio has ever produced. He’s also teased the looming presence of the group throughout the history of the MCU.

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige said at CCXP last month. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

That spins out of other comments he made, suggesting the movie would take place over thousands of years.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people,” Feige told Collider. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

The Eternals race into theaters November 6th.

