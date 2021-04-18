The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: the Dora Milaje and Dancing Zemo Have Their Own Instagram Gifs

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Solider ends this week, which means Marvel fans will likely have a lot to say about the Disney+ series on social media. Disney and Marvel have made Twitter a little more fun by adding emojis to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hashtags, and that's not the only social media site with some Marvel flair. Instagram has gif options for stories and their latest additions for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are the best yet: the Dora Milaje and dancing Zemo!

A popular Instagram account for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier news shared images of the gifs this week. "New #FalconAndWinterSoldier Emoji Gifs available in Instagram stories for Dora Milaje and Dancing Zemo," @thefalconandthewintersoldiertv wrote. You can check out the gifs in the post below:

The account also shared a look at all of the other Instagram gifs, which include Sam and Bucky as well as John Walker and Sharon Carter. You can view all of those in the post below:

With the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier approaching, fans are eager to find out how the story wraps up for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Director Kari Skogland recently teased Sam's upcoming transformation into the new Captain America.

"We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," Skogland told Entertainment Weekly about Sam's decision in Episode 5. "By starting off with his acknowledgment of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with the final episode dropping on Friday. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

