The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo Get Twitter Emojis

✖

The third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Power Broker," dropped on Disney+ today and saw the long-awaited return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Both characters were last seen in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, which means fans have been waiting quite a while to see what they have been up to. Thankfully, both characters returned in the best way, and they've been the talk of Twitter since the new episode was released. In fact, the characters now join Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in having fun emojis on Twitter.

A popular Instagram account for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier news shared a cute image of the new Sharon and Zemo emojis, which you can see on Twitter when you use #SharonCarter, #Agent13, #Zemo, and #BaronZemo. You can check them out in the post from @thefalconandthewintersoldiertv below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falcon & Winter Soldier News (@thefalconandthewintersoldiertv)

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brühl talked about Zemo's return to the MCU and revealed what the character has been up to since we saw him last.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," Brühl teased. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers because he has seen the danger that this can cause," Bruhl added. "That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, VanCamp teased a "very different" Sharon Carter.

"When we see her now, she's a little rough around the edges. She's been on the run, she's had to take care of herself, she mentions that in Civil War that she has to disappear for a little while, and I think here we get a little sense of what she's been up to and how she's had to fend for herself and make her own way in this new world," VanCamp explained. "It's a very, very different Sharon ... You can imagine that there's a little bitterness there."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.