The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Epic Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video Showcases Sam and Bucky’s Fight with John Walker

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end, but Disney+ released the new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled on Friday, which taught us a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes info. However, the documentary isn't the only spot to check out some BTS. Much of the show's cast and crew have shared cool photos and videos from the set, including members of the stunt team. Dave Macomber, who served as a fight coordinator and stunt coordinator on the series, recently took to Instagram to share an epic look at the fight between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker.

"Cap vs Bucky and Falcon AKA Civil War 2.0," Macomber wrote. "This was a lot of work and a lot of love that happened over a period of time (you can tell from the haircuts). We wanted to do something worthy of the work that preceded us — a mighty high bar set by a little movie called Captain America: Civil War (a film and a fight I love) — and do it on a TV show. Some really talented people including (obviously) @aarontoney @jeaton_ @johnninja david.charles.warren.iii and not as obviously @michael_hugghins and his stellar rigging team, @mpwilson22 @dargan_fire @trebleprodigy contributed to this — and then the efforts of @anthonymackie @imsebastianstan and Wyatt Russell when we attacked this on the day. So happy to have been part of this." You can check out the video below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's director, Kari Skogland, talked to ComicBook.com a while back and broke down some of the show's action.

"Well, in the case of the flight I did a lot of studying of what's on the Internet in terms of the various action groups that jump out of planes or parachutes or, you know, the GoPro kind of world that is, I think, very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]," Skogland shared. "And so as compared to being, you know, looking at him I wanted to feel like we were flying right lockstep with him. And that's what those cameras and that aesthetic has taught us. I guess we've evolved with understanding that that's what it is. So it's a particular aesthetic though. And so it was tricky to put that on all our guys jumping out of planes in squirrel suits and such. But we had an amazing team."

