The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+ and each episode has been more exciting than the last. In fact, the first two episodes were both given high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the series is up on the website with an overall critics score of 93%, making it one of the many Marvel projects to be "Certified Fresh."

"#FalconAndWinterSoldier is now #CertifiedFresh at 93% on the #Tomatometer, with 171 reviews," Rotten Tomatoes wrote on Twitter. You can check out their post below:

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the show's first episode a 4 out of 5 and called it "a complex and promising new direction" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can check out some of the positive reviews from critics below:

"It is less of a treasure hunt than WandaVision, but could deliver some game-changing moments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe," The New Paper (Singapore)'s Jonathan Roberts wrote.

"Everything about the show, including -- most critically -- its heart and humor, will feel comfortably familiar to anyone who's laughed, cried, or cheered during a Marvel film," Common Sense Media's Matt Cabral added.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier feels more MCU than any of the previous television or streaming shows, despite Spellman and Skogland's limited film experience," Pop Culture Leftovers' Brooke Daugherty wrote.

Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, recently talked about the moment he knew Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

