Falcon and the Winter Soldier's New Episode Debuts With 100% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Star Spangled Man," hit Disney+ today and its getting great reactions from critics and audiences alike. The episode is up on Rotten Tomatoes and currently has a 100% critics score after 21 reviews. This comes after the first episode, "New World Order," had its own successful debut, becoming the most-watched series premiere on Disney+. You can check out some critics' responses to the latest episode below...

"It's precisely that kind of dialogue that showcases why both characters should actually talk more, way more, and to each other. Bring on the banter," IndieWire's Leonardo Adrian Garcia wrote.

"It feels like much of the success of this show is going to hinge on the buddy action chemistry between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and the good news is that it's pretty strong so far," New York Magazine's Brian Tallerico added.

"This episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier did an incredible job not only setting up where the story is heading overall but gave us a deeper look into how both Sam and Bucky are coping in this new world they were thrust back into," The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman noted.

We're not surprised to see everyone loving the chemistry between Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). In fact, the show's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, recently talked about the moment he knew Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

