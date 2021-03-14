How Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Knew These Heroes Were the Future of Marvel

✖

Marvel fans are only mere days away from the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+! The show is set to follow Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis took part in the show's global press conference today and learned a lot of fun information about the upcoming series. During the event, showrunner Malcolm Spellman was asked how they landed on the tone for the show.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

During the press conference, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also spoke about Sam and Bucky's future in the MCU. "The characters of Bucky and Sam are essential to the MCU and as they change, or as they evolve, or whatever they go through could and should have a big impact on the MCU," Feige explained. "So the answer is yes, there can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the stories we're telling in the future."

According to director Kari Skogland, any future plans probably won't include a second season to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," Skogland previously told The Direct. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

You can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th, and you can watch it right here.