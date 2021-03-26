The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving Sam and Bucky's Chemistry
The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+ and featured the long-awaited reunion between Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Critics and audiences alike are loving the chemistry between the two characters, and many have taken to social media to express their love for the duo. Whether it's enjoying their bromance or shipping them as a romantic couple, there's no shortage of love for Sam and Bucky on Twitter today.
"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise," head writer, Malcolm Spellman, previously said of Sam and Bucky. "In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."
You can check out some of the SamBucky tweets from Marvel fans below...
"Electric"
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier episode 2 review
This really does feel like a mini-movie every week. John Walker is gloriously unlikeable as the 'new Captain America'. I love the scenes Sam and Bucky share, their chemistry is already so electric.— Dan Pegg #TeamKong (@Pegg456) March 26, 2021
Can't wait for next week with Zemo pic.twitter.com/GKyBt24Gwa
Lots of Laughs
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers //— kayleigh (@barnesmilkovich) March 26, 2021
.
.
find me a funnier duo i dare you pic.twitter.com/vmI5fpDHrM
This
// TFAWS Spoilers #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier— rose ⌑ famous era (@anakinerikstark) March 26, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
there they go pic.twitter.com/gYpaG1NChO
Valid Question
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #tfatws spoilers— zach (@civiiswar) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
if not gay then why sambucky pic.twitter.com/I0RPgURaow
Valid Question #2
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
.— meg / tfatws spoilers (@spideysmischief) March 26, 2021
.
.
if not gay, why couples therapy? pic.twitter.com/nhuYfv017O
Can't Unsee It
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— pau (@falconandbucky) March 26, 2021
•
•
•
•
•
•
padme and anakin / sam and bucky parallels pic.twitter.com/tQMc5GnWzL
Can't Unsee It #2
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
same energy! pic.twitter.com/80Unz0vfd4— ✪↯ (@616soldat) March 26, 2021
Thanks, Doc
// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers!!!!— julie/sam! stream pinned📌 (@fetussatann) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
somebody give her a raise!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lkSk5oYfYc
We See You
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— erika || tfatws spoilers🧎♂️ (@spideybinch) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
the therapist creating new material for her sambucky fanfic pic.twitter.com/E8WICWJ20x
I Ship It
#TFATWS #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS— 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 26, 2021
-
-
fellas is it gay to roll on top of each other & sit with your legs interlocked? (while at couples therapy) pic.twitter.com/uLf9TBusyB
Pros...
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— luna’s happy :D ⍟⩔|tfatws era (@lunanot_tuna) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
i just have ONE question
how did they manage to film this pic.twitter.com/vztychIrCJ
...Bros(?)
COMMENCE SUPER BROMANCE 🤜🤛 #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/LyOGHLwWc5— Rose City Comic Con (@RoseCityCC) March 19, 2021
In Conclusion
cw/ #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier
you know you're screwed when they gave you that look. pic.twitter.com/jWcZsvaJBZ— chris (@chrisdadeviant) March 26, 2021