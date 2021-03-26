The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving Sam and Bucky's Chemistry

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+ and featured the long-awaited reunion between Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Critics and audiences alike are loving the chemistry between the two characters, and many have taken to social media to express their love for the duo. Whether it's enjoying their bromance or shipping them as a romantic couple, there's no shortage of love for Sam and Bucky on Twitter today.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise," head writer, Malcolm Spellman, previously said of Sam and Bucky. "In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

You can check out some of the SamBucky tweets from Marvel fans below...