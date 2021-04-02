The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell Reacts to Harsh Captain America Memes

✖

The third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ tomorrow and it's safe to say fans already have a character they love to hate: John Walker AKA the new Captain America, who is played by Wyatt Russell. Russell is very aware of the hate his character is getting, in fact, he doesn't mind it. "It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe," Russell previously told USA Today. During another recent conversation with Variety, Russell was asked if he's seen some of the memes about his character.

"I don’t have social media, but I’ve gotten some of the stuff sent to me from friends that were just too good not to see. The best one is the 'Up' guy with the helmet on. It’s f*cking unbelievable. I mean, whoever did that deserves an award of some kind. It’s flattering. They just hate the guy. They just hate him! It was fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a little while," Russell shared.

The meme in question featuring Carl from Up was created by Valentin Romero. You can check out their original meme post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentin Romero (@valentinromeroart)

"I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained to USA Today. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.