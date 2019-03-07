The Marvels: Brie Larson Wishes Iman Vellani a Happy Birthday

Yesterday marked Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani's twentieth birthday, arriving after her hit Disney+ completed its first season. Marvel fans have already fallen in love with her in the MCU and can't wait for her next appearance, which seemingly won't be until next year's feature film The Marvels. Not only will that movie be a follow-up to the TV series but it will function as a sequel to the Captain Marvel movie and WandaVision, bringing Vellani's Kamala Khan, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers all together for one story. In a new Instagram post, Larson paid tribute to Vellani, stoking Marvel fans' excitement for the pair's eventual on-screen meeting.

"Happy belated birthday to my Billy Joel loving, croc wearing, wise beyond years superstar friend," Larson wrote in her caption, accompanying a photo of the two together. "May we sing Hamilton at the top of our lungs for many years to come." As fans may recall, the post-credit scene for the Ms. Marvel finale saw Vellani's Kamala Khan and Larson's Carol Danvers swap places, with the later appearing in the bedroom of the young hero. It remains to be seen just exactly how this happened and better yet where Kamala ended up, but the answers will arrive next year.

"It was a night shoot when they were announcing everything at Disney Investor Day," Vellani previously told Variety about finding out about her place in the movie. "Right before they announced The Marvels cast, I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson and I get a text from our producers all at the same time saying I'm in the movie and then they announced it on the screen. I was like, 'Thank you.' I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool."

Candyman director Nia DaCosta will be stepping behind the camera for the film. Speaking in another interview, Vellani said that her experience on the feature film couldn't have been more different from the Disney+ series, telling Empire:

"It was absolutely amazing, a completely different experience. You have the same amount of filming time almost to film a lot less content, so everything was more relaxed. And Brie and Teyonah were the most amazing support system, just to have people who have the same pains from doing stunts. We were just crying together. It's awesome."

Also starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton in a villainous role, Vellani reprises her breakout role as Kamala Khan when Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.