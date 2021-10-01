Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain Marvel Brie Larson’s Birthday

It’s Brie Larson’s birthday and Marvel fans are celebrating the Captain Marvel star. The 32-year-old actress is now one of the cornerstones of the MCU. We actually saw her as the character recently. But, the most recent appearances of Captain Marvel have happened during What If…?. She’s been a fan favorite for much of her time in the MCU. Despite that solo feature and Avengers: Endgame being the only time she played a massive role in the movie. The Academy Award winner actually has been on social media a bit more as she prepares for The Marvels, which will serve as a sequel for the first Captain Marvel film. Larson is excited to work with director Nia DaCosta and her co-stars. Carol Danvers will be flanked by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (of WandaVision fame) and Iman Villain’s Ms. Marvel (who fans will meet early next year on Disney+.) Check out some of the best posts down below!

https://twitter.com/dnversmaria/status/1442696611545575431?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a recent conversation with Sirius XM, Larson actually teased some intergalactic travel in the sequel.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson explained. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

What’s your favorite movie featuring the actress? Let us know in the comments!

How fun!

https://twitter.com/cptainlarson/status/1444007576845357071?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now you know!

https://twitter.com/thinkerbrie/status/1441442698674778114?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Best

https://twitter.com/spideysbrie/status/1443940350851223553?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ready for action

https://twitter.com/MCUMarvels/status/1443804679360720896?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Great shots

https://twitter.com/groovypaperclip/status/1443808927242760192?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

BLACK SHEEP

https://twitter.com/wlwbrie/status/1443788657740156933?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Just bright

https://twitter.com/dragonevenstar/status/1443802902506655744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adorable