Ms. Marvel Finale Has Fans Hyped For The Marvels

Ms. Marvel's finale has Marvel fans pumped for her next appearance in the MCU. The Marvels doesn't come out for a year. But, the hype for the Captain Marvel sequel is through the roof after the latest episode of the Disney+ series. Carol Danvers really turned up in the post-credits scene. A lot of fans thought maybe she would appear near the end of the episode. Now, we know that Kamala Khan and Captain Marvel won't be together immediately when the movie begins. All three heroines at the heart of this story will have to unite to handle whatever situation the Avenger was facing before she swapped places with her teenage fan. It's a world of possibility when The Marvels get going. No one knows what forces power Kamala's bangle. What exactly caused the cosmic switcheroo? Answers are coming soon.

"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom," writer Bisha K. Ali told Deadline. "What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year's time....Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect. That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."

