Ms. Marvel Finale Has Fans Hyped For The Marvels
Ms. Marvel's finale has Marvel fans pumped for her next appearance in the MCU. The Marvels doesn't come out for a year. But, the hype for the Captain Marvel sequel is through the roof after the latest episode of the Disney+ series. Carol Danvers really turned up in the post-credits scene. A lot of fans thought maybe she would appear near the end of the episode. Now, we know that Kamala Khan and Captain Marvel won't be together immediately when the movie begins. All three heroines at the heart of this story will have to unite to handle whatever situation the Avenger was facing before she swapped places with her teenage fan. It's a world of possibility when The Marvels get going. No one knows what forces power Kamala's bangle. What exactly caused the cosmic switcheroo? Answers are coming soon.
"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom," writer Bisha K. Ali told Deadline. "What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year's time....Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect. That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."
With all their powers together The Marvels is going to be so visually stunning #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/AIryRN1TOk— Ren (@wandasolsen) July 14, 2022
THE MARVELS ARE COMING#MsMarvel #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/aasSbPYlwE— chris 🧩 (@chrisdadeviant) July 13, 2022
my main wish for the marvels is that all 3 characters have great and emotional story arcs / development and mind blowing action— 🌘 (@photonblasters) July 14, 2022
i need the marvels NOW pic.twitter.com/HILa3GkkmK— joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) July 14, 2022
One of the first designs @andyparkart did for #CaptainMarvel. Although they share some details, the brand new one looks like a modern much cooler update!!— ✴️Captain Marvel NEWS ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) July 14, 2022
Andy also did a few hair designs for EndGame. This beautiful one made it for The Marvels!! OMG This look is an absolute ACE!! pic.twitter.com/zTRcLRlYu8
can’t stop thinking about how excited i am for the marvels pic.twitter.com/r5DTl6VKEe— jake! (@sonicstature) July 14, 2022
im so READY for the marvels pic.twitter.com/bdd7cW5cLm— Brian | Thor Love and Thunder era (@BrianScottLang) July 14, 2022
#MsMarvel i need her with this hairstyle in the marvels and kiss valkyrie in it btw pic.twitter.com/wwYDClJXrj— liv ⧗ᱬ SAW TLAT x2 | valkyrie's wife (@edwardsromanova) July 14, 2022
The Marvels might legitimately be my most anticipated Marvel movie and it’s mainly due to Iman Vellani https://t.co/PwltGGBWKg— Robert (@Hooded_Rob1n) July 14, 2022