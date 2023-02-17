Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Calls Filming Captain Marvel Sequel "Completely Different Experience"

✖

We're less than a month away from the debut of Ms. Marvel, the latest Disney+ television series to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project will bring Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into the world of live-action, and we already know that it won't be the only appearance that she will have in the MCU. It's been confirmed that Vellani will reprise her role as Kamala in the 2023 film The Marvels, starring alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Vellani spoke about going from Ms. Marvel to The Marvels, and indicated that it was "a completely different experience" in a lot of positive ways.

"It was absolutely amazing, a completely different experience," Vellani revealed. "You have the same amount of filming time almost to film a lot less content, so everything was more relaxed. And Brie and Teyonah were the most amazing support system, just to have people who have the same pains from doing stunts. We were just crying together. It's awesome."

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Alongside Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in the show. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show's first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani explained during a previous interview. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

Are you excited for Ms. Marvel and The Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8th. The Marvels, meanwhile, will debut exclusively in theaters on July 28, 2023.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.