The Marvels Earns Top Movie Spot in Streaming Charts

When The Marvels hit theaters back in November, it was met with positive-leaning reviews. The film ended up with a 62% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that didn't help the film's run at the box office. Despite Captain Marvel surpassing $1 billion worldwide, The Marvels left theaters with the lowest takeaway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history. However, the movie has gotten a second life on Disney+, and it's thriving on the streaming platform. In fact, it recently earned the top spot on the Nielsen chart for films.

According to the data collected for the week of February 5th to February 11th, The Marvels was the most-watched film on any streaming service with 558 million minutes watched. The film was followed by American Assasian on Netflix (515 million minutes), Orion and the Dark on Netflix (389 million minutes), The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix (356 million minutes), Made in Italy on Netflix/Hulu (323 million minutes), Love, Stalker, Killer on Netflix (303 million minutes), Ready Player One on Netflix (292 million minutes), Seraphim Falls on Netflix (233 million minutes), The Vow on Netflix (228 minutes), and Elemental on Disney+ (217 million minutes).

Recent Comic Book Movies At The Box Office:

While comic book movies were once guaranteed to thrive at the box office, 2023 proved that audiences aren't rushing out to see Marvel and DC films anymore. The DC films Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle all did poorly last year while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had a rough turnout during the holidays. The sequel was the most successful DC film of the year, earning $434 million, but that is quite low when compared to the first Aquaman's $1.152 billion.

As for Marvel movies in 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did well at the box office, earning over $845.6 million worldwide. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania only took away a worldwide total of $476.1 million. As for non-MCU Marvel movies, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned a decent $690 million worldwide.

2024 has already seen its first comic book movie flop: Madame Web. Not only does the Sony film have the lowest Rotten Tomoates score of any Spider-Man movie made by Sony, but it also had the worst opening weekend of the films. Madame Web managed to make less in six days than Morbius did during its three-day opening. After three weeks in theaters, the film has only earned $92 million worldwide.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

