‘Captain Marvel’ Crosses $1 Billion At Box Office

Captain Marvel hit the ground running at the box office, and now Marvel Studios first woman-led film has soared past the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office. The Brie Larson superhero project sailed past $1 billion in box office receipts in its fourth week in theaters, bringing in $358 million domestically and $645 million internationally through April 2nd. It isn’t out of theaters just yet either, so it will likely pad that total a bit more before finally shutting down and paving the way for Avengers: Endgame to takeover.

This will be Marvel’s 7th addition to the top 10 superhero films of all time and Disney’s 21st overall addition to the $1 billion dollar club when you add in all their animated and live-action projects. You can check out the top 10 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War ($2,068 billion), Marvel’s The Avengers ($1,518 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405 billion), Black Panther ($1,346 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1,214 billion), Captain America: Civil War ($1,153 billion), Aquaman ($1,147 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1,084 billion), The Dark Knight ($1,004 billion), and now Captain Marvel, which sits at $1,003 billion).

Captain Marvel overcame quite a bit of pushback to achieve that number too, at least online. The film, much like Black Panther before it, drew the ire of some who took to Rotten Tomatoes and other rating hubs to push down the score. Those didn’t seem to have an effect on the actual reception of the movie at the box office though thankfully, and now Marvel needs to answer just one question…when is the sequel coming?

Captain Marvel opened up a myriad of possible avenues for the universe as well as for its lead character. A sequel could easily jump to the present after Avengers: Endgame but it could also stay in the past, showing us what happens to Carol and her new Skrull allies after they took off into space at the end of the film. We could also explore more of the Kree Skrull conflict and see what happens to Talos, Goose, and Fury during the rest of the time between this movie and the first Iron Man.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but at least we get to see Cap come back for Endgame, which debuts in just a few weeks.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!