When Will Dune: Part Two Be on Streaming?

Dune: Part Two is dominating the box office, bringing in a sizable $178.5 million global haul during its first weekend in theaters. The film is being heralded as one of the best sci-fi films ever made, with some already putting the film on shortlists for next year's Academy Awards.

Its predecessor Dune was released on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters, but that won't be the case here given Warner Bros.' change of day-and-date policies in a post-COVID marketplace. Because of that, we've got to ask...

When is Dune: Part Two going to start streaming?

Should Dune: Part Two continue performing admirably at the box office, it likely won't hit Max for quite some time. In comparison, Barbie—which grossed a staggering $1 billion at the box office for Warners last year—didn't hit streaming until five months after it first debuted in theaters.

Wonka, on the other hand, hit Max just three months afters its theatrical release. The Timothee Chalamet vehicle ended up making $618 million worldwide. At this rate, it's possible Dune: Part Two could be on Max within the four-month range given current projections, meaning the picture could hit Max at some point in July, serving as a big streaming debut in the middle of summer blockbuster season.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.