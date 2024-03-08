Where to Stream Every 2024 Best Picture Oscar Nominee
Every Best Picture nominee is now available to watch online.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday night, bringing all of Hollywood together to celebrate the best achievements in film in 2023. A lot of films were nominated for different awards, but only 10 earned a nod for the biggest award of the night: Best Picture.
The 10 films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar this year: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.
If you're trying to check out all these films before the Oscars, you'll have to try a couple of different methods. Some of the films are available on major services like Netflix, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, or Peacock. Some, however, are still in theaters and available online only through video on-demand services like Vudu, Apple, and Amazon.
Below, we break down where to watch all 10 of this year's Best Picture nominees.
American Fiction
Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, starring Jeffrey Wright, was one of the final Oscar nominees to hit theaters. The film recently made its way to digital retailers for purchase.prevnext
Anatomy of a Fall
Justine Triet's courtroom thriller Anatomy of a Fall already hit theaters this year, but isn't yet available on a streaming service. Purchasing or renting it on-demand is the way to watch it at the moment.prevnext
Barbie
Greta Gerwig's Barbie was far and away the biggest movie of the year, raking in over a billion dollars at the box office while simultaneously establishing itself as an awards contender. The hit film is currently streaming on Max, but it's also available to purchase either physically or digitally.prevnext
The Holdovers
Alexander Payne's 1970's holiday dramedy, The Holdovers, heads into the Academy Awards as a frontrunner for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In addition to already being available on-demand and on Blu-ray and DVD, The Holdovers is currently streaming on Peacock.prevnext
Killers of the Flower Moon
Apple was behind Killers of the Flower Moon, but Martin Scorsese's latest film got a full theatrical release thanks to a distribution deal with Paramount. You can now stream the movie on Apple TV+ or purchase from digital retailers.prevnext
Maestro
Like Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro had a theatrical run despite being produced by a streamer. That run was limited, however, and the film is now available on Netflix.prevnext
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan turned a movie about the creation of the atomic bomb into a blockbuster event that nearly made a billion dollars and is still playing in quite a few theaters across the country. Oppenheimer was one of the most anticipated streaming debuts in recent memory, given how long it waited to hit the medium. The film is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.prevnext
Past Lives
A24's Past Lives, the debut film from Celine Song, has earned rave reviews since debuting in theaters over the summer. The film is now streaming on Paramount+, in addition to its availability as a digital purchase or rental.prevnext
Poor Things
Emma Stone has captured audiences with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. After a theatrical run that saw the film earn more than $100 million at the box office, 20th Century's latest hit just made its streaming debut on Huluprevnext
The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest may be one of the most challenging watches of the year, but it's also one of 2023's most acclaimed films. The film recently made its way to digital retailers for purchase.prev