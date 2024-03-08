Where to Stream Every 2024 Best Picture Oscar Nominee

American Fiction (Photo: MGM) Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, starring Jeffrey Wright, was one of the final Oscar nominees to hit theaters. The film recently made its way to digital retailers for purchase. prevnext

Anatomy of a Fall (Photo: Neon) Justine Triet's courtroom thriller Anatomy of a Fall already hit theaters this year, but isn't yet available on a streaming service. Purchasing or renting it on-demand is the way to watch it at the moment.

Barbie (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Greta Gerwig's Barbie was far and away the biggest movie of the year, raking in over a billion dollars at the box office while simultaneously establishing itself as an awards contender. The hit film is currently streaming on Max, but it's also available to purchase either physically or digitally.

The Holdovers (Photo: Orion Pictures) Alexander Payne's 1970's holiday dramedy, The Holdovers, heads into the Academy Awards as a frontrunner for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In addition to already being available on-demand and on Blu-ray and DVD, The Holdovers is currently streaming on Peacock.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Photo: Apple TV/Paramount) Apple was behind Killers of the Flower Moon, but Martin Scorsese's latest film got a full theatrical release thanks to a distribution deal with Paramount. You can now stream the movie on Apple TV+ or purchase from digital retailers.

Maestro (Photo: Netflix) Like Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro had a theatrical run despite being produced by a streamer. That run was limited, however, and the film is now available on Netflix.

Oppenheimer (Photo: Universal Pictures) Christopher Nolan turned a movie about the creation of the atomic bomb into a blockbuster event that nearly made a billion dollars and is still playing in quite a few theaters across the country. Oppenheimer was one of the most anticipated streaming debuts in recent memory, given how long it waited to hit the medium. The film is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Past Lives (Photo: A24) A24's Past Lives, the debut film from Celine Song, has earned rave reviews since debuting in theaters over the summer. The film is now streaming on Paramount+, in addition to its availability as a digital purchase or rental.

Poor Things (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Emma Stone has captured audiences with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. After a theatrical run that saw the film earn more than $100 million at the box office, 20th Century's latest hit just made its streaming debut on Hulu