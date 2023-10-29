The Marvels Gets Hilarious Goose Poster for National Cat Day

Sunday, October 29th is National Cat Day and The Marvels is marking the holiday in the best way possible. Marvel has released a new character poster for the upcoming film featuring everyone's favorite "cat", Goose — and a few of her adorable "kittens", too. In the new poster, which you can check out for yourself below, Goose takes center stage while surrounded by some truly adorable little kitties of just about every color and kind and it's both hilarious and adorable all at the same time. It doesn't matter that Goose is technically a Flerken. It's just cute.

Celebrate #NationalCatDay with this brand-new character poster for #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. Get tickets now: https://t.co/w4edQrzaB1 pic.twitter.com/cyue6BuMxh — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) October 29, 2023

Fans are already eagerly looking forward to the return of Goose in The Marvels. The cat, er, Flerken, was a highlight of Captain Marvel and as for those kittens, we'll we've already gotten a little taste thanks to trailers of just how scene-stealing they can be. It seems like fans are in for some more great feline moments in The Marvels, something executive producer Mary Livanos previously teased.

"Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story," Livanos said.

Livanos was also excited about having all of the kittens on the set.

"The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around," Livanos said. "It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite."

The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta is Excited for The Marvels

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta shared when asked about Kamala Khan. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta volunteered. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.