The Marvels: New Video Celebrates Three Weeks Until Movie's Release

Marvel Studios still has one more theatrical release this year, and it's right around the corner. The Marvels was helmed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta and will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel as well as Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. Unfortunately, the actors are unable to promote the film due to the SAG strike, but Marvel Studios has been doing their best to get MCU fans hyped. Yesterday, they shared a new promo celebrating the fact that the film is only three weeks away from hitting theaters.

"In 3 weeks, Captain Marvel takes flight. Don't miss #TheMarvels, get tickets now. Link in bio," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the video in the post below:

How Much Will The Marvels Make Opening Weekend?

Back in 2019, Captain Marvel earned over $1 billion at the box office, but comic book movies aren't thriving like they used to. Since theaters reopened after the pandemic shut everything down, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the only film of the franchise to hit $1 billion. This year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned $476,071,180 worldwide while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a more impressive $845,555,777. Now, The Marvels is tracking to earn $75-$80 million in its opening weekend (via Deadline).

While $80 million isn't exactly bad, it is 50% lower than Captain Marvel's opening weekend. It is worth noting that Captain Marvel had the advantage of being released between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With the current SAG strike preventing The Marvels' stars from promoting the film and the fact that moviegoers haven't been rushing out to see franchise films, it's not surprising the movie is projected to earn less than the first Captain Marvel.

Another factor in The Marvels' lower tracking could be the fact that the new film ties in with multiple Dinsey+ shows. Monica Rambeau was introduced in WandaVision, Kamala Khan was introduced in Ms. Marvel, and the events of the film appear to be following Secret Invasion, which starred Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The more casual fans of the franchise might not be rushing out to see a film that feels like it comes with homework.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.